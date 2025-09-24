Airline Ordered to Pay ₹12,000 to Family over Delayed Flight

A Bengaluru family’s long-awaited holiday to Bhutan turned into a stressful ordeal after their SpiceJet flight from Bengaluru to Bagdogra on April 4, 2024, was delayed by nearly 16 hours. The family, led by RN Nagaraj from Sahakaranagar, had planned a pre-booked Bhutan tour from April 4 to 11, but repeated postponements threw their itinerary into disarray.

Initially scheduled to depart at 1:30 pm, the flight was delayed multiple times, ultimately taking off at 5 am the following day. While the airline arranged overnight accommodation, Nagaraj and his family faced significant inconvenience and incurred extra expenses of around ₹30,000 due to last-minute changes to their travel plans. Communication from the airline regarding the delay arrived only after the original departure time had passed, adding to the family’s distress.

Frustrated, Nagaraj filed a complaint with the Bengaluru I Additional District Consumer Commission on November 26, 2024. SpiceJet failed to submit its formal response within the required time, leading the commission to hear the case ex parte. Although the airline later cited weather and operational issues as reasons for the delay, the commission found its explanation inadequate and ruled that the airline had failed to provide proper service or timely communication.

The commission ordered SpiceJet to pay ₹10,000 as compensation with 7.5% interest from the complaint date, along with ₹2,000 to cover litigation expenses. This case highlights the consumer rights protection against airline service failures, emphasizing accountability for disruptions that affect planned travel.