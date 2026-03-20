Bengaluru rent crisis, Techie ready to quit job after failing to find house near MG Road despite Rs 25,000 budget

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

A fresh example of Bengaluru’s worsening rental crisis has come to light after a techie shared his struggle of failing to find a house, even after months of searching. The post has now gone viral, drawing attention to the challenges professionals face while trying to live close to their workplace.

The techie, who had been working in Electronic City for the past three years, recently switched jobs and joined a new office on MG Road from January 1. However, what followed was an exhausting daily routine.

Travelling nearly 50 kilometres every day between Electronic City and MG Road, along with heavy traffic, began to take a toll. The long commute left him drained by the time he reached the office, affecting his daily routine and energy levels.

To ease the situation, he decided to shift closer to his workplace by February. Every weekend, he began actively searching for rental homes around MG Road. He identified several decent localities, including Frazer Town and Domlur, hoping to find a suitable place.

The techie even subscribed to the NoBroker app by paying Rs 8,000, expecting better access to listings. However, that effort did not yield results. He later approached brokers and paid them as well to increase his chances, but the outcome remained the same.

In some cases, houses were available, but the locations did not meet his expectations. Despite being willing to pay up to Rs 25,000 for a single-bedroom house, he could not secure a suitable rental.

After months of continuous searching and repeated disappointment, the techie expressed frustration in his post, stating that he is now considering resigning from his job due to the inability to find accommodation near his workplace.

The incident has once again brought focus to the rising rental costs, limited availability, and the growing gap between workplaces and affordable housing in Bengaluru.