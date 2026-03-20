State-Level Chhalavadi Bride-Groom Meet to be Held

Koppal

Addressing a press conference, community leader Kanakamurthy Chalavadi announced that the gathering will take place on Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm at Panaganti Kalyana Mantapa located on Bhagyanagar-Koppal Road. The programme is being jointly organized by the District Chhalavadi Samaj Thinkers Forum, District Chhalavadi Mahasabha, Devindranam Priya Samrat Ashok Cultural, Educational Institution, and AIG Foundation Chikkodi.

The event will be inaugurated by entrepreneur Aravind E. Fatti of AIG Foundation, while retired Principal Secretary of the Irrigation Department R. Rudrayya will light the ceremonial lamp. Former Kolar MP S. Muniswamy and former MLA Y. Sampangi will offer floral tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s portrait during the inaugural session.

The conference will be presided over by Gavishiddappa Bellad, founder and former president of the Chhalavadi Welfare Association. Several dignitaries and community leaders are expected to attend as chief guests, including Krishna Ittangi, vice-president of the State Chhalavadi Mahasabha; district president Siddu Myageri; former municipal member Muttu Kushtagi; and Saraswati Ittangi, a member of Bhagyanagar Town Panchayat. Other prominent attendees include Siddarampa Hosamani, Venkatesh Murthy Kushtagi, Nagaraj Nandapur, Sanna Kanakappa Chalavadi, Radha Kanakamurthy Chalavadi, Dr. Anil Kumar Begar, Mallikarjun Tondehal, and Suresh Balaganur.

Organizers have invited members of the community to participate in large numbers and make the event successful. Special guidelines have been issued for participants, stating that prospective brides and grooms must register before 10 am on the day of the event with photographs and biodata. Provision has also been made for remarriage candidates, provided they have legal divorce documentation.

Officials clarified that participation in the meet is free of cost, and arrangements for refreshments and meals will be provided. The event is expected to serve as an important platform for strengthening social bonds and supporting matrimonial alliances within the community.