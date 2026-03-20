Grand Preparations Underway for Ambedkar and Jagjivan Ram Jayanti Celebrations

Gadag

The meeting, held at the District Administration Auditorium Hall, was chaired by Deputy Commissioner C. N. Sridhar. Addressing officials and community representatives, he emphasized that the Jayanti celebrations should not be limited to formal ceremonies but should serve as platforms to spread awareness about the ideals and contributions of the great leaders.

As per the plan, the birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram will be observed on April 5 at the auditorium hall in a symbolic manner. Later, on April 14, a larger joint celebration of both Ambedkar and Jagjivan Ram Jayanti will be organized at the Ambedkar Community Hall in the city, in collaboration with various organizations. Officials have been directed to work in coordination to ensure smooth and successful events without any lapses.

During the meeting, several community leaders put forward valuable suggestions to make the celebrations more impactful. A key proposal was to organize a blood donation camp on April 5, encouraging youth participation and promoting social responsibility. Participants noted that such initiatives would not only benefit those in need of blood but also instill a sense of service among young people.

There was also a strong emphasis on giving priority to lecture programmes during the celebrations. Scholars, thinkers, and speakers are expected to share insights into the lives, achievements, and social contributions of Ambedkar and Jagjivan Ram, helping educate the public and inspire future generations.

In addition, discussions were held on organizing processions, cultural programmes, city beautification, and cleanliness drives to mark the occasion. Officials also reviewed arrangements related to public participation and the installation of banners and display materials.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Durgesh K.R., DYSP Mahanthesh Sajjanar, Assistant Commissioner Gangappa M., and other department representatives. Overall, the administration aims to celebrate the Jayanti in a way that combines awareness, education, and community service.