Sandalwood Stars Who Began Their Journey From Television Industry

Many leading actors of the Kannada film industry, popularly known as Sandalwood, first appeared on television before making a strong mark in cinema. Stars like Kiccha Sudeep, Yash, Darshan and Ganesh began their careers with serials and shows, proving that television has been an important platform for talent.

Kiccha Sudeep started with the serial Premada Kadambari and later entered films with supporting roles. His big breakthrough came with the 2001 movie Huchcha, which earned him fame and the nickname Kiccha. Over the years, he has remained one of the industry’s most consistent stars.

Yash, also known as the Rocking Star, began with the serial Nanda Gokula, where he acted alongside his future wife Radhika Pandit. He later worked in several shows before entering films. His rise to national fame came with the blockbuster KGF series, which made him a pan-India star.

Ganesh gained popularity as the host of the comedy show Comedy Time. He later found massive success in films with Mungaru Male, which became a blockbuster and established him as a leading actor.

Among actresses, Rachita Ram began with the serial Arasi and rose to fame with her debut film Bulbul. Veteran actor Prakash Raj also started with television before building a successful career across multiple film industries.

Darshan, who appeared in small television roles, became a star after his film Majestic. These journeys highlight television as a strong stepping stone for cinema success.