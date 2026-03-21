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Buffy Actor Nicholas Brendon Dies Peacefully At Home

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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Nicholas Brendon, best known for playing Xander Harris in the hit television series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has passed away at the age of 52. His family confirmed the news on March 20, stating that he died peacefully in his sleep due to natural causes.

In a statement, his family expressed deep sorrow over the loss, calling him a loving brother and son. They also requested privacy during this difficult time as they mourn his passing. Brendon became widely popular for his role as Xander Harris, appearing on the show from 1997 to 2003 alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar and Alyson Hannigan.

Following the news, several of his co-stars shared heartfelt tributes. Alyson Hannigan remembered him fondly as sweet Nicky and thanked him for years of laughter and friendship. Actress Emma Caulfield also expressed her grief, recalling their time working together.

Apart from his famous television role, Brendon appeared in films such as Celeste in the City, Relative Chaos, Redwood, and Coherence. He also featured in television shows like Criminal Minds, Private Practice, and Faking It.

In recent years, he developed a strong interest in painting, which his family said reflected his creative side. Brendon had also openly spoken about his personal struggles, including substance abuse and legal issues.

His death has led to an outpouring of condolences from fans and colleagues, marking the loss of a beloved actor whose work left a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.

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