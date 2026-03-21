Sameera Reddy Shares Healthy Lauki Brownie Recipe With Fans

Actress Sameera Reddy has encouraged her followers to upgrade their sweet cravings with a healthy twist by preparing Lauki ka Brownie. Known for sharing simple and nutritious recipes, the actress once again highlighted how traditional ingredients can be turned into tasty treats.

In her latest post, Sameera explained the step-by-step method to make these brownies. She said the process begins by grating lauki (bottle gourd) and gently squeezing out excess water to keep the texture soft and moist. To this, jaggery, peanut butter, milk, oil, and vanilla are added and mixed well to form a smooth batter.

She further suggested adding oat flour or maida, along with cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and a pinch of salt. The mixture should be blended properly before stirring in chocolate chips, while saving a few to sprinkle on top for extra taste.

The batter is then poured into a greased tray or one lined with parchment paper and baked at 180°C for about 25 to 30 minutes. Once baked, the brownies should be allowed to cool slightly before cutting into equal pieces and serving.

Sameera often shares such recipes that balance health and taste. Earlier in December, she posted about a banana stem and dal curry, which she said offers several health benefits, including improved digestion, better gut health, reduced bloating, and support for hormonal balance.

Her efforts continue to inspire many to adopt healthier eating habits without giving up on flavour.