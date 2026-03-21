Iran calls for peace and regional unity

Intro

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian calls for regional harmony, dialogue, and cooperation during Nowruz and Ramadan celebrations.

TEHRAN

As the vibrant colors of Nowruz and the spiritual peace of Ramadan fill the air, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued a heartfelt plea for harmony. Speaking during a time of national reflection, the leader emphasized that Iran has no desire for conflict with its neighbors. Instead, he reached out a hand of friendship to nearby nations, calling them “brothers.”

The President’s message comes during a somber period. He shared deep condolences over the passing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, following recent military strikes. Despite these heavy losses and rising tensions now entering their fourth week, Pezeshkian urged his citizens to remain calm and united. He moved away from talk of war, focusing instead on the power of conversation.

In a bold move for regional stability, Pezeshkian proposed a new “Islamic Assembly of the Middle East.” This group would allow neighboring countries to work together on trade, culture, and safety without needing help from outside powers. He argued that when Muslim nations argue, only their enemies win. By creating a shared security plan, he believes the region can finally find lasting peace.

While he was firm in his criticism of Israel’s role in local unrest, his main goal remained clear: cooperation over confrontation. He promised that Iran would not interfere in the private business of other countries. As the holiday season continues, his message serves as a reminder that even in difficult times, dialogue is the best way to solve old misunderstandings.