Pakistan leaders urged to protect free speech

Blurb

Pakistani journalists unite against legal action targeting Nadir Khan, warning it threatens press freedom, democracy, and citizens’ right to information amid rising national tension

KARACHI

A wave of concern is sweeping through Pakistan as journalists stand together to defend their right to report. The recent legal case filed against reporter Nadir Khan has sparked a fierce debate over press freedom. Media groups and rights activists are now calling this move a direct threat to the heart of democracy.

The Karachi Press Club led the outcry, with leaders Fazil Jamili and Aslam Khan condemning the action. They pointed out that the case was launched without any prior notice or a fair investigation. According to these representatives, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency acted unfairly. They believe these tactics are designed to silence independent voices and create a culture of fear among those who cover sensitive topics.

The controversy stems from a report regarding a vessel at Port Qasim. Authorities were investigating claims of fuel smuggling, yet the focus shifted toward the journalist covering the story. This shift has alarmed the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists-Dastoor. Leaders Haji Muhammad Nawaz Raza and AH Khanzada joined the call for justice, describing the situation as a clear attempt to restrict free expression.

The media community is now calling on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to step in and withdraw the case immediately. They warn that putting pressure on the press only increases national tension and weakens the country’s democratic values. For these journalists, the fight is about more than one case; it is about the right of every citizen to know the truth.