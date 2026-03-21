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Switzerland stops selling weapons to United States

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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BERN
Switzerland has officially halted all weapon exports to the United States due to the intensifying conflict involving Iran. Government officials announced that their long-standing policy of neutrality prevents them from sending military equipment to any nation currently engaged in active warfare.
This bold move comes as the conflict enters its third week, causing a severe humanitarian crisis and driving up global energy costs. Beyond blocking arms, Switzerland has also restricted its airspace. While three flights were permitted, authorities recently rejected two American requests to fly over Swiss territory to maintain their impartial stance.
Swiss law strictly controls the trade of military technology, requiring officials to consider human rights and international balance before approving sales. Since February 28, no new licenses have been granted to the U.S. Experts are now reviewing existing permits for dual-use goods to ensure they align with these tight regulations.
Last year, the U.S. was a major customer, buying $119 million in Swiss arms. However, Switzerland has a firm history of cutting off supplies during wars, having previously restricted sales to Israel and Ukraine. Leaders insist they will continue to monitor the situation to protect their reputation as a neutral peacekeeper

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