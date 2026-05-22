Spain Unveils Jobs Plan for Migrants

Blurb

Spain launched a migration initiative linking undocumented workers with formal employment.

Madrid

Spain has announced a major immigration initiative designed to connect undocumented migrants with formal employment opportunities while granting legal status to hundreds of thousands of workers already contributing to the country’s economy.

The programme, first introduced in January, is expected to regularise the status of around 500,000 undocumented migrants and support Spain’s long-term economic growth strategy. The government believes the policy will strengthen the labour market and help address demographic challenges linked to an ageing population.

Speaking to Reuters, Spain’s Secretary of State for Migration, Pilar Cancela, said authorities had already received more than 200,000 applications during the programme’s first month. Many applicants have reportedly been granted temporary work permits after their applications entered official processing.

The initiative forms part of a broader strategy by Spain’s Socialist-led coalition government to use managed migration as a tool for economic sustainability. Officials argue that bringing workers into the formal economy will expand the tax base, strengthen public services and improve the long-term viability of pension systems.

According to official estimates, Spain will require approximately 2.4 million additional contributors to its social security system over the next decade in order to maintain its welfare structure and meet future economic obligations.

The government has prepared administrative systems to manage significant demand. Dedicated offices and support networks, including non-governmental organisations, have been mobilised to process as many as one million applications — double the projected intake.

Economic analysts suggest the measure addresses an existing reality rather than creating a new labour supply. Research by Funcas estimates that roughly 840,000 undocumented migrants are already working informally across Spain, with many originating from Latin American countries.

Officials say the employment-matching mechanism is intended to shift workers from unstable and unregulated jobs into the formal economy, helping reduce labour shortages across critical sectors.

Cancela described the programme as an opportunity to recognise the contribution of migrants already living and working in Spain and said genuine social integration would become possible once workers gained access to stable, legal employment.

The proposal, however, has sparked criticism from far-right political groups in Spain and elsewhere in Europe, reflecting broader debates across the continent over migration policy and economic priorities.