Iran-Pakistan Talks Push Efforts for Peace

Intro:

Iran and Pakistan intensified diplomatic engagement as efforts continued to end conflict.

Tehran

Iran’s diplomatic outreach gained momentum on Friday as the country’s foreign minister held discussions with Pakistan’s interior minister over proposals aimed at ending the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war and easing regional tensions. The meeting took place in Tehran amid continued disagreements between Tehran and Washington on key strategic issues, including Iran’s uranium stockpile and control over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

According to Iranian media reports, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi for another round of talks, just two days after delivering the latest message from the United States as part of diplomatic negotiations.

Reports indicated that Naqvi has been playing an intermediary role by facilitating communication channels intended to establish a framework for ending hostilities and narrowing differences between the involved parties. The diplomatic engagement reflects growing regional efforts to prevent further escalation and move toward a negotiated settlement.

Meanwhile, the United States signaled cautious optimism over recent developments. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that negotiators had observed encouraging signs in the discussions but warned that substantial challenges remained unresolved.

Rubio emphasized that progress would be difficult if Iran moved forward with enforcing a tolling mechanism in the Strait of Hormuz. Since the outbreak of the war on February 28, shipping activity through the crucial maritime corridor has been severely disrupted.

A senior Iranian source indicated that negotiators had reduced differences in several areas, although disputes over uranium enrichment and navigation policies in the Strait of Hormuz continued to represent major obstacles.

The conflict has triggered widespread economic consequences across global markets. Energy prices have surged sharply, fueling concerns over renewed inflationary pressure worldwide. Before the conflict, approximately one-fifth of global oil supplies and liquefied natural gas shipments moved through the Strait of Hormuz, making stability in the region critical for international trade.

Financial markets also reflected investor caution. The U.S. dollar remained close to a six-week high, while oil prices climbed further amid uncertainty surrounding whether diplomatic efforts would produce a breakthrough in the coming days.