Strict orders issued to complete essential vaccinations: Mohammed Haris Sumer

Intro

Zilla Panchayat CEO Mohammed Haris Sumer directed health officials to ensure flawless, timely medical service delivery across the district.

BELLARI

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Haris Sumer directed health officials to ensure timely medical services reach every citizen in the district. Speaking at a District Health Association meeting held at the KRIDL office hall, he emphasized the flawless execution of national health programs.

To support urban slum residents, Sumer ordered the preparation of proposals for additional ‘Namma Clinics’ in high-need areas, building upon the twenty clinics already operating in the district. Addressing maternal and infant safety, he mandated that all pregnancies be registered within twelve weeks to catch health complications early. He also issued strict orders to achieve 100 percent progress in administering critical post-delivery vaccines like BCG, Oral Polio, and Hepatitis B.

The CEO highlighted several other key health initiatives for the district:

High-Risk Pregnancies: Medical teams must give special priority to high-risk cases during regular check-ups and specialized health drives.

Medical teams must give special priority to high-risk cases during regular check-ups and specialized health drives. Hostel Health Drives: The RBSK medical team was instructed to visit the district’s eighty hostels at least once a month to conduct routine check-ups and health education.

The RBSK medical team was instructed to visit the district’s eighty hostels at least once a month to conduct routine check-ups and health education. Monsoon & Infectious Diseases: With the monsoon season approaching, officials must work with local leaders to create widespread awareness about mosquito-borne illnesses, dog bites, and snake bites.

With the monsoon season approaching, officials must work with local leaders to create widespread awareness about mosquito-borne illnesses, dog bites, and snake bites. Water Quality & TB Screening: Sumer ordered regular testing of public drinking water sources alongside the Gram Panchayats. Furthermore, he advised all district, public, and community hospitals to ramp up tuberculosis screenings for early diagnosis and treatment.

The high-level meeting concluded with detailed feedback from senior medical staff, including District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. Yalla Ramesh Babu, and RCH Officer Dr. Hanumanthappa, along with health officers representing all taluks.