Deputy Lokayukta urges honesty in governance systems

Intro

Veerappa said Lokayukta cannot be weakened, emphasizing discipline, equality before law, media role in exposing corruption and accountability

MANDYA

Deputy Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa addressed a hearing and disposal programme of pending cases held at Ambedkar Bhawan in Mandya taluk where he urged officials to work with honesty responsibility and legal discipline for the benefit of society and warned that corruption and illegal practices in government offices must be strictly acted upon while ensuring that common people do not suffer injustice under any circumstances and reaffirmed commitment to public service accountability across all departments in the district administration.

He said that the Lokayukta institution cannot be weakened by anyone and its purpose is to guide society in a positive direction and ensure that the public does not suffer injustice. Officials must follow discipline in their work and avoid improper actions because the law applies equally to everyone. He also said the media should highlight corruption and wrongdoing in government offices to strengthen accountability in public administration system transparency.

During an inspection visit he visited Dr B R Ambedkar Girls Hostel and Valmiki Hostels at Second Cross Bandigowda Layout where students complained about lack of basic facilities and poor toilet maintenance. In response he directed authorities to shift the hostel within fifteen days and ordered changes in kitchen staff and appointment of a new warden to improve living conditions and ensure student welfare in the institution premises promptly implemented.

District Chief Justice Subramanya Lokayukta SP Suresh Babu Deputy Lokayukta personal secretary Arvind District Legal Services Authority officials. District Commissioner Dr Kumar District Superintendent of Police V J Shobharani and other dignitaries including lawyers association representatives attended the programme and discussed public accountability measures in detail.