Government urged to announce special package for farmers

CH NEWS

Shivamogga

Karnataka School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said a unanimous resolution has been passed urging the state government to announce a special relief package for arecanut farmers who suffered heavy losses due to recent storms and rains in Holehonnur and surrounding regions of Shivamogga district.

Chairing the district-level KDPI quarterly progress review meeting at the Abdul Nazeer Sabhangan in the Zilla Panchayat office on Friday, the minister said extensive damage had occurred after strong winds uprooted several arecanut trees, severely affecting farmers’ livelihoods.

MLC Dhananjaya Sarji stated that the present compensation of Rs 9,000 per acre was inadequate and provided little support to affected farmers. He urged the government to immediately introduce a special compensation package.

MLA Sharada Puryanaik pointed out that crop insurance schemes currently do not cover such losses and requested the government to include arecanut damage under insurance coverage.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abhishek V informed the meeting that reports regarding rain and wind damage had already been uploaded to the relief portal and compensation would likely be sanctioned within 15 to 20 days.

Responding to the concerns, Madhu Bangarappa said damage assessment had already been completed and the issue had been brought to the attention of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He added that he and Sagar MLA had appealed for a special package and would also urge the Central Government to provide assistance.

MLA Araga Jnanendra highlighted the severe impact of leaf spot disease on arecanut cultivation in Malnad regions, where production had reportedly dropped drastically. The minister said research on disease control was progressing and expressed confidence that effective medicine could be available by next year.