Karnataka to challenge SIR in court: Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Intro

Karnataka government plans legal challenge against SIR voter revision process, citing concerns over transparency, fairness, and electoral rights protection.

Mangaluru

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced that the state government will initiate a legal battle against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, stating that it raises serious concerns regarding its implementation and impact on citizens’ electoral rights.

Speaking in Mangaluru on Friday, he said the government would explore constitutional and legal options to challenge the SIR exercise introduced by the Election Commission of India for updating electoral rolls. He argued that while voter list revision is necessary, any process must ensure transparency, fairness, and protection of democratic principles.

Gundu Rao said the issue would be taken up seriously at the state level and discussed in upcoming official meetings before moving forward with legal steps. He also reiterated that Karnataka remains committed to safeguarding the rights of voters and ensuring that no eligible citizen is excluded from electoral rolls.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is a nationwide exercise conducted to verify and update voter lists, remove duplicate entries, and include new eligible voters. According to officials, it involves large-scale door-to-door verification by Booth Level Officers and is intended to strengthen electoral accuracy and integrity.

However, the state government has expressed reservations, indicating that the process could create administrative and legal complications if not implemented carefully. Officials said the matter would be reviewed in detail before filing a formal petition in court.

The announcement has sparked political debate in Karnataka, with opposition parties and civil society groups closely watching the developments. Legal experts say that any challenge will likely focus on constitutional provisions governing elections and the powers of the Election Commission.

The state government is expected to finalize its legal strategy after further consultations in the coming days.