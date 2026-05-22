Bidar sets timeline for special electoral roll revision 2026

Bidar

The District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Bidar have announced the detailed schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the 2026 electoral rolls in the district, following directives issued by the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka.

According to the official notification, October 1, 2026, has been fixed as the qualifying date for the revision process. The district administration will begin preparatory activities including training programmes for officials and printing-related work from June 20 to June 29 to ensure smooth execution of the exercise.

As part of the revision process, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door verification of households from June 30 to July 29. This phase will focus on updating voter details, identifying eligible new voters, and correcting errors in existing records.

Following the verification exercise, the rationalisation of polling stations is scheduled for July 29. This step aims to streamline polling station arrangements based on population distribution and administrative convenience.

The draft electoral roll will be published on August 5, after which the public will be allowed to raise claims and objections from August 5 to September 4. During this period, citizens can request inclusion of new names, corrections to existing entries, or deletion of ineligible entries.

The administration has also confirmed that the disposal of claims and objections will take place between August 5 and October 3, ensuring that all applications are processed before finalisation of the list.

The final electoral roll for Bidar district will be published on October 7, 2026, officially completing the revision exercise.

Officials have appealed to all eligible citizens to actively participate in the process and ensure that their names are correctly included in the voter list. They emphasised that accurate and updated electoral rolls are essential for strengthening democratic participation and ensuring free and fair elections at the grassroots level.