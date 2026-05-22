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Authorities urge action against infectious diseases control

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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MADIKERI

In view of continuous rains in the district, District Commissioner S J Somashekhar instructed officials to take strong steps to prevent infectious diseases by avoiding water stagnation around houses, coconut shells, old tyres and flower pots and by improving overall cleanliness and public awareness at a meeting held in the Deputy Commissioner office hall in Madikeri.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Satish Kumar informed that only one case was reported in the district till March 2026 and it was detected among 16,860 people tested in Somwarpet taluk and the patient has recovered. Officials said malaria control measures include blood smear testing, migrant screening, awareness programmes, larva control and releasing guppy and gambusia fish in stagnant water areas to prevent mosquito breeding.

Deputy Commissioner S J Somashekhar said that HPV vaccination is being given to 14-year-old girls as a preventive measure against cervical cancer and urged officials to create awareness among students, parents and teachers without pressure but by building trust. Dr Satish Kumar warned that if prevention efforts fail, nearly eight lakh new cervical cancer cases may occur annually by 2030, so awareness in schools and communities is essential. Officials also said that TB has been made free of treatment and awareness programmes are continuing, and the Mission AIDS Suraksha Abhiyan was launched in the meeting where a poster was released in the presence of health department officers and other officials including district administrators, medical staff and programme coordinators who participated in discussions on disease prevention and public health improvement in the district with emphasis on coordinated interdepartmental action and community participation for long term safety and health.

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