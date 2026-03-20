Bengaluru Gaushala fire not accidental, miscreants suspected behind blaze

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

A fire accident reported earlier this week at a gaushala in Bidarahalli has now taken a serious turn, with authorities suspecting it was not accidental but a deliberate act. The incident, which occurred on March 17, had initially raised questions due to the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

According to available information, the fire broke out in dry hay stored at the gaushala, creating panic at the premises. However, in a timely response, the cattle present at the shelter were safely rescued, preventing a major tragedy.

The gaushala, identified as Sri Krishna Gaushala, has been sheltering a large number of rescued cattle. Notably, around 1,158 cows that were being transported to a slaughterhouse were earlier rescued and relocated to this facility. This development had reportedly created pressure and challenges for those managing the shelter.

The gaushala is run by Pukhraj Maharaj, who has now approached the police alleging foul play. In his complaint, he has stated that the fire was intentionally set by unidentified miscreants.

The complaint further highlights that the gaushala had been facing continuous trouble from certain local elements, including threats and harassment. These tensions are now being seen as a possible motive behind the incident.

Following the complaint, a case has been registered at the Bagalur Police Station against unknown persons. Police have begun an investigation to identify those responsible for the suspected arson.

Officials are now examining all angles, including prior disputes and reported threats, to establish the exact cause and intent behind the fire.