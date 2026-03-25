Illegal Commercial Sheds on Agricultural Land in Hubballi Under Scanner

Hubballi

Allegations of illegal construction of commercial sheds on agricultural land along Gokul Road in Hubballi have triggered concern among authorities, with the district administration ordering a detailed probe into the matter. Officials have stated that the constructions were carried out without obtaining mandatory permissions from the municipal corporation.

According to reports, commercial sheds have been constructed and sold on agricultural land located on Gokul Road, which is owned by multiple individuals. The area, particularly near Krishnapur Lane leading to the residence of MLA Mahesh Tenginakai, has seen the emergence of unauthorized commercial activity, raising serious questions about regulatory oversight.

Authorities clarified that prior permission from the Hubballi Municipal Corporation is compulsory for constructing any commercial building or shop within city limits. However, in this case, the sheds were reportedly built without securing the required approvals. The issue came to light after it was highlighted in a public broadcast, prompting swift action from the administration.

Following the reports, Hubballi City Tahsildar Mahesh Gaste visited the site along with officials and instructed those involved to halt the construction immediately. He also demanded relevant documents and approvals for inspection. Despite initial efforts to stop the work, it is alleged that the construction continued and that business activities are now being carried out from the completed sheds.

Officials have confirmed that the land in question falls under the jurisdiction of Zonal Office 7 of the municipal corporation. Since it is classified as agricultural land, converting it for commercial use without proper authorization is a violation of rules. Concerns have also been raised about how essential services, including electricity connections, were provided to these structures without clear approvals.

Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal has taken serious note of the issue and ordered a thorough investigation. She stated that appropriate action will be taken against those responsible, including any officials found to be involved or negligent.

The incident has sparked public debate over unauthorized constructions and the need for stricter enforcement of regulations to prevent misuse of land and ensure planned urban development in Hubballi.