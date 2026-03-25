Character and Personality Earn True Respect in Society, Says Dr. Prasad

Intro

Dharwad: Emphasizing the importance of character and personality over material success, Dr. Prasad, Managing Director of Swarna Group of Companies, stated that individuals with strong values and integrity are the ones who earn true respect in society.

Dharwad

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the event, Dr. Prasad highlighted that wealth alone does not guarantee respect. He remarked that society values individuals who possess good character and a strong personality. According to him, such individuals become role models, and the world looks up to them for inspiration.

He further noted that while establishing an organization may not be difficult, sustaining it over a long period requires dedication, discipline, and strong leadership. Praising the efforts of Dr. D.B. Shetty, he said it is a matter of pride that the institution has been successfully providing quality education and continues to support students, including offering free education to around 15 to 20 students.

Dr. Prasad also stressed the vital role of youth in nation-building, describing them as valuable assets of the country. He encouraged students to focus on gaining quality education and contributing positively to society. He underlined the importance of embracing modern technologies, especially emerging fields like artificial intelligence, to enhance learning and create new opportunities.

During the event, Dr. Prasad was felicitated by the organizers in recognition of his contributions. As part of the silver jubilee celebrations, a new building was inaugurated, and commemorative plaques were unveiled. A souvenir marking the occasion was also released.

The program also witnessed the presence of several dignitaries. S.B. Shetty, President of the Indian Bunts Chamber of Commerce and Industries, was honored with the Vidya Popaka Award. Other prominent personalities, including former president of the Bombay Bunts Association Uppur Shekhar Shetty and members of Janata Shikshan Samiti, attended the event.

The celebration marked a significant milestone for the institution, reflecting its commitment to education, values, and community service over the years.