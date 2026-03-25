Fuel Shortage Panic Grips Dharwad as Residents Rush to Petrol Pumps

Intro

Reports of petrol and diesel shortages triggered panic across Dharwad, with long queues and chaotic scenes witnessed at several fuel stations. Residents rushed to petrol pumps carrying bottles and containers, fearing an imminent scarcity of fuel.

Dharwad

The situation escalated particularly at a petrol pump located in front of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee in Dharwad, where a large number of people gathered to fill fuel. Eyewitnesses reported that people arrived in large numbers, many carrying bottles and cans, attempting to secure petrol amid rumors of a shortage.

The sudden surge in demand led to disorderly scenes, prompting police intervention to control the crowd. Law enforcement personnel were deployed to manage the situation and ensure that the fuel distribution process remained orderly. Authorities worked to disperse the crowd and prevent any untoward incidents.

Despite the panic among residents, district officials clarified that there is no actual shortage of petrol or diesel in Dharwad. The Deputy Commissioner assured the public that sufficient fuel stocks are available across the district and that supply chains remain intact. She urged citizens not to believe in rumors or engage in panic buying, which only worsens the situation.

Officials emphasized that such panic-driven actions can create artificial shortages, even when supplies are adequate. They appealed to the public to purchase fuel only as per their regular needs and cooperate with authorities to maintain normalcy.

Meanwhile, fuel station operators reported increased pressure due to the unexpected rush. Many struggled to manage the overwhelming number of customers within a short span of time.

The district administration continues to monitor the situation closely and has warned against the spread of misinformation. Authorities reiterated that strict action may be taken against those responsible for creating panic.

The incident highlights how quickly rumors can disrupt public order, even in the absence of an actual crisis, underscoring the need for responsible communication and public awareness.