Man Stabbed in Hubballi Following Dispute Over Theft Video

Slug: Hubballi Stabbing Case

Hubballi

In a shocking incident, a young man was allegedly stabbed following a long-standing dispute linked to a theft incident in Hubballi. The altercation, which escalated over time, resulted in a violent attack that left the victim seriously injured.

According to police sources, the incident has its roots in a theft that occurred about a year ago. Irshad, a 22-year-old resident of Ekta Colony under Bendigeri police station limits, had allegedly stolen a sum of Rs 200 from a dosa shop located in Shah Bazaar. The matter took a serious turn when another individual, identified as Karim, recorded a video related to the theft and later showed it to the hotel owner. Based on this, Irshad reportedly lost his job.

Following the incident, tension began to build between Irshad and Karim. Police said that frequent arguments and confrontations took place between the two over the past several months. The situation eventually escalated when Irshad allegedly went to Karim’s residence and engaged in a heated argument, during which he reportedly abused him.

The confrontation quickly turned violent, with Karim, along with two others identified as Basha and Sameer, allegedly attacking Irshad with sharp weapons. He sustained multiple stab injuries, including wounds to his hand and neck, in what police described as an attempted murder.

Irshad was immediately rushed to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Hospital authorities stated that he is receiving medical care for his injuries, though the extent of his condition has not been officially disclosed.

Meanwhile, Inspector SR Nayak of the Bendigeri police station has registered a case of attempt to murder against the accused. Acting swiftly, the police arrested three individuals, including a minor, and sent them to judicial custody within a few hours of the incident.

The police are continuing their investigation into the case, and further details are expected to emerge as inquiries progress. The incident has raised concerns about escalating personal disputes leading to serious violence.