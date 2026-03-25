Precautionary Measures Taken to Prevent Drinking Water Crisis: Deputy Commissioner

Blurb:

Deputy Commissioner Snehal R has assured that necessary precautionary measures have been implemented to prevent any drinking water crisis in the district.

Dharwad

Speaking in the city, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the district administration has already initiated several measures to tackle potential water shortages, especially with rising temperatures during the summer season. She noted that officials are closely tracking water levels in reservoirs, tanks, and borewells to ensure adequate supply across both urban and rural areas. Addressing concerns over water availability, she stated that the administration is actively monitoring the situation and taking proactive steps to ensure an uninterrupted supply for residents.

Snehal R explained that special teams have been formed to monitor water distribution and identify vulnerable areas that may face shortages. These teams are tasked with conducting regular inspections and submitting reports, allowing the administration to respond quickly to any emerging issues. She added that contingency plans, including water supply through tankers, have been kept ready if required.

The Deputy Commissioner also highlighted efforts to repair and maintain existing water infrastructure. Leakages in pipelines are being addressed on priority, and steps are being taken to improve the efficiency of water distribution systems. She urged local bodies and officials to work in coordination to ensure that water reaches every household without disruption.

In addition, awareness campaigns are being conducted to encourage the public to use water judiciously. Citizens have been advised to avoid wastage and adopt conservation practices in their daily lives. Snehal R stressed that public cooperation is crucial in managing resources effectively during periods of high demand.

She further assured that grievance redressal mechanisms have been strengthened, enabling residents to report any issues related to water supply. Complaints will be addressed promptly to avoid inconvenience. The administration remains committed to ensuring that Dharwad does not face a drinking water crisis, with continuous monitoring and timely interventions forming the core of its strategy.