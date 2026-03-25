Continuous Effort Needed to Stay Connected to Roots: Chakravarthy Sulibele

Dharwad

Renowned orator and columnist Chakravarthy Sulibele emphasized the importance of staying connected to one’s roots and cultural heritage, stating that continuous efforts are necessary to remain grounded.

The programme was organized by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad near Lingayat Bhavan in Dharwad city. Addressing the gathering, Sulibele urged people, especially the youth, to remember the sacrifices of great freedom fighters who played a crucial role in India’s independence. He highlighted that the nation’s history is shaped by such personalities, and their contributions should never be forgotten.

He said Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev laid down their lives for the country, and it is because of their immense sacrifice that citizens today enjoy peace and freedom. He noted that while there is no longer a need to fight for independence, there is a greater responsibility to contribute to the country’s progress. According to him, the youth play a vital role in shaping the future of the nation, and their efforts will determine India’s path toward becoming a global leader.

Sulibele also stressed the significance of cultural pride, stating that people should take pride in the traditions and values of their land. He encouraged the younger generation to stay informed about the struggles of freedom fighters and draw inspiration from their lives.

In his address, he suggested that every young person should visit the Andaman Islands at least once, particularly the Cellular Jail, to understand the hardships endured by freedom fighters. He mentioned that learning about the sacrifices and resilience of leaders like Veer Savarkar can provide valuable life lessons and a deeper sense of purpose.

The event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including renowned psychiatrist Dr. Anand Pandurangi and ABVP national executive committee member Dr. Veeresh Balikai. Other notable attendees included Sanath Thotagera, Vijayalakshmi Mane, Ramanagouda Patil, and Sachin Kotian, who were present on the stage during the programme. The programme served as a tribute to the martyrs and a reminder of the enduring values of sacrifice, patriotism, and cultural pride.