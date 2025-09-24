AI-Powered Billboard to Display Traffic Violations

Bengaluru’s Trinity Circle, one of the city’s busiest intersections, now features an AI-powered digital billboard that publicly displays traffic violations of passing vehicles in real time. The initiative, supported by Cars24, local traffic police, CrashFree India, and Monday Ventures, aims to promote responsible driving and compliance.

Advanced AI-enabled cameras scan vehicle registration numbers from up to 100 meters away. Within ten seconds, the system retrieves data from the national VAHAN database and displays pending challans, expired Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, or other compliance issues directly on the screen.

Gajendra Jangid, co-founder and CMO of Cars24, emphasized that the project is not merely a reminder to pay fines or update documents but a broader push to instill accountability among motorists. Every responsible action on the road, however small, contributes to the safety and smooth functioning of city traffic.

Bengaluru traffic police believe the real-time display can positively influence driver behavior by instantly showing the consequences of non-compliance. A senior officer involved in the project noted that the system could encourage motorists to follow rules and adopt safer driving practices.

This initiative comes at a time when traffic violations in Bengaluru remain high. Between August 23 and September 12, over 37.8 lakh offences were recorded, generating ₹106 crore in fines, partly due to a temporary 50% waiver on pending challans offered by the state government. The AI billboard represents a high-tech effort to curb traffic violations and foster civic responsibility.