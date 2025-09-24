Education Dept Issues Alert on Fake Letters and Signatures

The Education Department has warned officials to remain vigilant against fake letters, documents, and forged signatures following recent scams.

The Education Department has issued a strict advisory to its officials to remain highly vigilant against fraudulent letters, documents, and forged signatures following multiple incidents that have raised concerns. Scammers have been creating fake letters and signatures to carry out unauthorized appointments, causing alarm within the department.

Recently, a letter allegedly authorizing the recruitment of D-group employees on an outsourcing basis through registered agencies such as Keonics went viral within departmental circles. Upon investigation, the department confirmed that the letter is entirely fake and clarified that no such orders have been issued. Officials were explicitly warned not to act on or recognize appointments based on such fraudulent communications.

The department emphasized that recruitment based on fake letters or forged signatures will not be considered valid under any circumstances. A circular issued by the Education Department reinforces that officials must follow due process and verify the authenticity of all documents before taking action.

Officials have been instructed to exercise extreme caution and to cross-check any instructions or letters received through proper channels before acting. The department highlighted that vigilance and adherence to established procedures are essential to prevent misuse of authority, avoid scams, and maintain integrity in operations.

Furthermore, the department stressed that any violation, including processing appointments or accepting documents without verification, would attract strict administrative action. Regular monitoring and awareness campaigns are being undertaken to ensure all staff are informed about potential risks. The Education Department reiterated its commitment to transparency, accountability, and safeguarding its processes against fraudulent practices.

Officials are urged to report any suspicious letters, communications, or signatures immediately to the department to prevent irregularities and uphold the credibility of recruitment and administrative procedures.