BJP Treats Nitish as ‘Burden’, I.N.D.I.A. Bloc Will Realise ‘Golden Bihar’ Dream, Says Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections will mark the “beginning of the end” for the Modi government.

Patna

Addressing the Extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at Sadaqat Bhavan, Patna, Kharge launched a scathing attack on the JD (U)-BJP alliance, saying internal conflicts within the NDA are now “out in the open”. He asserted that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc would fulfill people’s aspirations of a “Golden Bihar” through employment, education, healthcare, social justice, and good governance.

Taking aim at the BJP’s promise of a “double-engine government”, Kharge said the claim has proved hollow with no special package for Bihar, unemployment above 15%, rampant paper leaks, and a worsening farm crisis. He accused the Modi government of failing to revive the sugarcane industry, calling earlier assurances “false promises”.

Kharge also questioned the impartiality of the Election Commission, alleging conspiracies to delete voters’ names across states and describing “vote theft” as an attack on the rights of the poor, Dalits, tribals, and minorities.

Warning against communal polarisation, he said BJP governments keep exploiting religious sentiments to divert attention from unemployment, economic slowdown, and weakening of constitutional institutions. He also demanded constitutional protection for 65% caste-based reservations and criticised the UP government’s ban on caste rallies.

Declaring that Bihar’s mandate will set the tone for national politics, Kharge said, “The bugle for Bihar’s reconstruction must be blown today. Together, we will realise the dream of a Golden Bihar.”