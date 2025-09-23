State Government Forms Committee to Revise Bus Fares 

Bengaluru

To ensure the financial sustainability of state transport corporations and to prevent fare hikes from being politicized, the Karnataka government has issued a draft notification to set up a Public Transport Fare Regulatory Committee (PTFRC), modelled on the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC). The committee will be responsible for revising bus fares of state transport corporations.



The government stated that despite rising operational costs, fare revisions have often been delayed due to political considerations. Diesel prices have nearly doubled in the past decade. In 2014, the daily expenditure was Rs 7 crore, which increased to Rs 13 crore by 2025. During the same period, staff costs rose from Rs 6 crore to Rs 12 crore per day. Officials noted that fare increases are being made gradually to avoid burdening passengers.

According to the draft notification, under the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, the committee will be chaired either by a retired additional chief secretary of the government or a retired judge of the Karnataka high court. It will have two members – a retired chief secretary or secretary with a legal education background, and an industry or finance expert. The managing director of KSRTC will serve as the member secretary.

The committee will study the financial condition of the road transport corporations and recommend periodic fare revisions. It will also have the authority to suggest imposing various surcharges and fees to improve the corporations’ financial and operational performance.





As per the directive, the committee must submit copies of its recommendations to both Houses of the legislature after April 1 each year. An annual report must be submitted by December 31.