Raised Bhima River Floods Bridges and Mannur Yallamma Temple

Kalaburagi

2.30 lakh cusecs of water was flowing into the Sonna reservoir from reservoirs including the Ujni reservoir in Maharashtra on Monday morning, and the same amount of water was released into the Bhima river, causing the bridges at Ghattarga and Deval Gangapur to be submerged.

Due to this, connectivity to the villages of Sindagi in Vijayapura and Jewarg has been disrupted for the past two days. Also, the gullies of Mallabada, Badanahalli, Bankala, and Jewargi B villages in Afzalpur taluk are overflowing, disrupting normal life. Accordingly, due to excessive water entering the river, crops on both sides of the river banks are being damaged. Also, connectivity to some villages is likely to be disrupted after noon. The taluk administration has already taken all precautionary measures in the villages where the danger is felt. Police have been deployed at Ghattarga and Deval Gangapur bridges, he said, and no one should dare to cross the bridge.

The temple committee said that the Ellamma Devi temple in Mannur village of the taluk has been completely submerged and darshan and worship have been closed.The bridge connecting Mannur to the villages of Indi taluk has been submerged, cutting off connectivity.

Ujni reservoir officials said that a total of 2.30 lakh cusecs of water was released into the Bhima river, including 70,000 cusecs of water from the Ujni reservoir in Maharashtra and 1.60 lakh cusecs from the Sheena river.

This water will reach the Bhima River in Afzalpur taluk on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Therefore, farmers on the banks of the Bhima River should move the pump sets in their lands to a safe place, informed Engineer Santosh Kumar Sajjan, Sub-Divisional Executive of the Bhima Irrigation Project.