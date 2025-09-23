Ayurveda Key to Building a Healthy Society, Says DC CN Sridhar

Deputy Commissioner CN Sridhar highlights Ayurveda’s role in promoting health and well-being for a vibrant society.

Gadag

“Health and well-being are the true wealth of man, and Ayurveda plays a crucial role in maintaining it,” said Deputy Commissioner CN Sridhar. Speaking at the 10th National Ayurveda Day-2025, held under the theme Shri Dhanvantari Jayanti: Ayurveda for the People and the World, he emphasized that prevention is better than cure. “Maintaining health before falling sick is more important than seeking treatment later. Our ancestors followed proper food and lifestyle habits to stay healthy,” he added.

The program, jointly organized by the Central and State Governments, AYUSH Department Bengaluru, District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, and District AYUSH Department, was inaugurated by Gadag Betageri Urban Development Authority Chairman Akbarsabha Babarji. He praised the selfless service of district AYUSH doctors during the COVID period and urged people to use Ayurvedic medicines effectively.

Speakers at the event included District Level Guarantee Scheme Implementation Authority Chairman BB Asuti, District AYUSH Officer Dr Jayapalasingh Samorekar, Dr Mahesh Hiremath, who spoke on From Illness to Health, and Dr Praveen Sarvade, who addressed the role of diet in preventing obesity. Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary CR Mundaragi, AYUSH Medical Officers, and members of the National Integrated Medical Association, District Unit, participated.

Deputy Commissioner CN Sridhar added that both physical and mental health are essential for a vibrant life. By following Ayurvedic practices such as a balanced diet, yoga, and meditation, individuals can lead healthy and fulfilling lives.