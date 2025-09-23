KR Puram Traffic Police Conduct Awareness Drive to Promote Road Safety

In a concerted effort to enhance road safety, the KR Puram Traffic Police conducted a comprehensive awareness drive on Tuesday within their jurisdiction. The initiative aimed to educate the public and auto-rickshaw drivers about the importance of strictly following traffic rules and understanding the consequences of violations.

During the program, traffic personnel engaged directly with commuters, highlighting critical road safety measures such as adhering to speed limits, wearing seat belts, avoiding the use of mobile phones while driving, and following lane discipline. Auto-rickshaw drivers were specifically briefed on the necessity of carrying valid licenses, vehicle permits, and insurance, as well as ensuring passenger safety at all times.

The awareness drive also included discussions on the legal repercussions of traffic violations, including fines, license suspension, and the potential involvement in accidents leading to injuries or fatalities. By sharing real-life examples and statistics, KR Puram Traffic Police officials stressed the importance of responsible driving and the role each individual plays in ensuring safer roads for all users.

Local residents and drivers actively participated in the sessions, asking questions and seeking clarifications on traffic rules and regulations. Traffic officials encouraged community members to cooperate with law enforcement and report unsafe driving practices to reduce the risk of accidents.

This initiative is part of KR Puram Traffic Police’s ongoing effort to create a culture of safe driving, particularly among high-risk groups such as two-wheeler riders, auto drivers, and commercial vehicle operators. Authorities confirmed that similar awareness programs will continue in other areas to ensure wider outreach and sustained improvements in road safety.