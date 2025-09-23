Tuesday, September 23, 2025
HomeCityKR Puram Traffic Police Conduct Awareness Drive to Promote Road Safety
City

KR Puram Traffic Police Conduct Awareness Drive to Promote Road Safety

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
44

In a concerted effort to enhance road safety, the KR Puram Traffic Police conducted a comprehensive awareness drive on Tuesday within their jurisdiction. The initiative aimed to educate the public and auto-rickshaw drivers about the importance of strictly following traffic rules and understanding the consequences of violations.

During the program, traffic personnel engaged directly with commuters, highlighting critical road safety measures such as adhering to speed limits, wearing seat belts, avoiding the use of mobile phones while driving, and following lane discipline. Auto-rickshaw drivers were specifically briefed on the necessity of carrying valid licenses, vehicle permits, and insurance, as well as ensuring passenger safety at all times.

The awareness drive also included discussions on the legal repercussions of traffic violations, including fines, license suspension, and the potential involvement in accidents leading to injuries or fatalities. By sharing real-life examples and statistics, KR Puram Traffic Police officials stressed the importance of responsible driving and the role each individual plays in ensuring safer roads for all users.

Local residents and drivers actively participated in the sessions, asking questions and seeking clarifications on traffic rules and regulations. Traffic officials encouraged community members to cooperate with law enforcement and report unsafe driving practices to reduce the risk of accidents.

This initiative is part of KR Puram Traffic Police’s ongoing effort to create a culture of safe driving, particularly among high-risk groups such as two-wheeler riders, auto drivers, and commercial vehicle operators. Authorities confirmed that similar awareness programs will continue in other areas to ensure wider outreach and sustained improvements in road safety.

Previous article
Traffic Slowdown Reported Near Chandrika Junction
Next article
Ayurveda Key to Building a Healthy Society, Says DC CN Sridhar
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.