Residents Demand Immediate Solution to Drinking Water Crisis

Gadag

Despite continuous rainfall over the past 15 days and the Tungabhadra check dam being full, residents of Hombalanaka Janata Colony in Ward No. 16 are facing a severe drinking water shortage. Although multiple projects exist to supply water to the city, the colony continues to be neglected, and municipal authorities have failed to provide any solution, leaving residents frustrated and feeling disconnected from the civic administration.

Hombalanaka Janata Colony, a slum area, has seen almost no development over the past 40 years and remains in a deplorable condition, resembling a forested area inhabited by animals. Thousands of poor laborers earning Rs 200-300 daily struggle daily to access water. Activist Krishna H Hadapada highlighted the hardships, explaining that children, women, and men are forced to miss school and work to fetch water each morning.

He expressed strong dismay at the municipal authorities’ inaction and warned that unless an immediate solution is provided to ensure a reliable drinking water supply, residents will be compelled to launch a protest. The public has condemned the officials’ irresponsible attitude and urged urgent intervention to alleviate the ongoing crisis.