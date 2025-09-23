Tuesday, September 23, 2025
HomeStateResidents Demand Immediate Solution to Drinking Water Crisis
State

Residents Demand Immediate Solution to Drinking Water Crisis

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
55

Gadag

Despite continuous rainfall over the past 15 days and the Tungabhadra check dam being full, residents of Hombalanaka Janata Colony in Ward No. 16 are facing a severe drinking water shortage. Although multiple projects exist to supply water to the city, the colony continues to be neglected, and municipal authorities have failed to provide any solution, leaving residents frustrated and feeling disconnected from the civic administration.

Hombalanaka Janata Colony, a slum area, has seen almost no development over the past 40 years and remains in a deplorable condition, resembling a forested area inhabited by animals. Thousands of poor laborers earning Rs 200-300 daily struggle daily to access water. Activist Krishna H Hadapada highlighted the hardships, explaining that children, women, and men are forced to miss school and work to fetch water each morning.

He expressed strong dismay at the municipal authorities’ inaction and warned that unless an immediate solution is provided to ensure a reliable drinking water supply, residents will be compelled to launch a protest. The public has condemned the officials’ irresponsible attitude and urged urgent intervention to alleviate the ongoing crisis.

Previous article
State Government Forms Committee to Revise Bus Fares 
Next article
Banks Urged to Meet Educational Loan Targets
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.