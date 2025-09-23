Banks Urged to Meet Educational Loan Targets

Chitradurga

Highlighting the district’s developmental needs, MP Govinda M Karajola instructed bank officials to expedite the disbursement of educational loans to support more students from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, emphasizing that education is a key tool to transform the district’s future.

He addressed officials at the second quarterly meeting of the District Level Review Committee and District Consultative Committee on Tuesday. For 2025-26, banks were allocated a target of Rs 33.71 crore in educational loans, but have disbursed only Rs 3.21 crore. Similarly, of Rs 163.32 crore allocated for home loans, only Rs 19.98 crore has been disbursed. Karajola urged banks to contribute to district progress by promoting education and housing, and directed officials to complete the targets and report full details at the next quarterly meeting.

He also noted delays in loans under various government schemes, including 34 applications under the Prime Minister’s Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises and 117 applications across other corporation boards. Bank managers were instructed to process these within a week. Karajola emphasized providing loans to other priority sectors such as agriculture and small industries.

The meeting was attended by Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Akash, Joint Director of Agriculture Manjunath, Lead Bank Manager M Raghavendra, RBI Manager Arun Kumar, Canara Bank Zonal Manager Anita, NABARD District Manager K Vinant, Karnataka Gramin Vikas Bank Manager Janardhan, and officials from various banks.