Union Minister V. Somanna Reviews Kundapur Station Plans

The minister emphasised donor-supported development, improved passenger amenities, and plans for integration of Konkan Railway.

Kundapur

Union Minister for State for Railways, V. Somanna, visited the Kundapur railway station at Moodlakatte to review ongoing and proposed development projects and assess passenger facilities.

Accompanied by local representatives, the minister inspected the works supported by donors, including those facilitated by the Lions Club. He appreciated the community’s involvement and directed that while donors could contribute significantly to the station’s development, their contributions should not be used for installing individual name boards. “Our aim is to make railway stations look and function like airports,” he remarked.

Highlighting the government’s vision for rail infrastructure, Somanna said India now has over 1,00,000 km of railway track, second only to China. He added that the integration of Konkan Railway with Indian Railways was on track, which would help boost connectivity and passenger services in the coastal belt.

MLA Kiran Kodgi urged the ministry to expedite doubling works on the Mangaluru–Goa section and to upgrade facilities at all coastal railway stations. Former minister Haladi Srinivas Shetty, donor representatives, and members of passenger associations submitted memoranda regarding the need for improved services, including requests for trains to destinations such as Rameswaram and Ayodhya.

Somanna assured that all proposals would be considered on priority, with focus on improving basic infrastructure such as platforms, waiting halls, and safety measures. He also appealed to community organisations to continue their cooperation in development works.

The minister’s visit has raised hopes among residents and passengers that long-pending railway projects in the region will be expedited.