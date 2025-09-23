YouTuber Khwaja Shirahatti Faces Fresh Complaint for Fake Documents

Khwaja Shirahatti alias Mukuleppa accused of forgery in marriage to Hindu woman; pro-Hindu groups demand cancellation amid chaos.

Mundgod

The controversy surrounding YouTuber Khwaja Mohammed Shirahatti, alias Mukaleppa, has intensified with a new complaint filed at Mundgod police station on September 22, accusing him of using forged documents to register his marriage with a Hindu woman. The case, which erupted on Monday during the registration process, turned chaotic as pro-Hindu groups stormed the office, demanding immediate cancellation of the marriage.

Mukaleppa, known for his online presence, allegedly presented fake documents claiming residence in Mundgod’s Gandhinagar to solemnize his marriage with Gayathri, a Hindu woman.

Pro-Hindu organizations, including Sri Ram Sene, Hindu JagaranaVedike, and Bajrang Dal activists from Dharwad, Hubballi, and Mundgod, confronted registration officials, questioning the lack of verifiable proof for his address. They alleged the forgery was intended to facilitate a conversion, raising serious concerns about the process.

Gayathri’s mother arrived at the office, warning she would file a police complaint claiming her daughter was deceived into the marriage. PSI Yallaling Kannur intervened, calming the protesters and urging them to lodge a formal complaint at the station instead of escalating the situation.

In a related development, another case has been registered at Mundgod police station against Khwaja Shirahatti for creating fake records to register the marriage with Gayathri. The duo had solemnized the union at the sub-registrar’s office, but the ensuing uproar from various pro-Hindu groups led to demands for revocation. Police are investigating the allegations of forgery and the circumstances surrounding the registration, with officials assuring a thorough probe to address the concerns.The incident has heightened communal tensions in the region, with activists vowing to pursue legal action to annul the marriage if irregularities are confirmed.