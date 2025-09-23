Tuesday, September 23, 2025
HomeStateIndia Post Unveils Special Cover, Postcards Honoring Bhoota Kola
State

India Post Unveils Special Cover, Postcards Honoring Bhoota Kola

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
55

Mangaluru

India Post, in association with Hombale Films, has unveiled a Special Cover and two Picture Postcards to honor the vibrant cultural heritage of Karnataka through the traditional Bhoota Kola ritual.

The release, facilitated by the Karnataka Postal Circle, pays tribute to the spirit of devotion, folklore, and tradition embodied in the performance, which has recently captivated global audiences.

The initiative highlights the cultural legacy showcased in the acclaimed film Kantara, produced by Hombale Films. The Special Cover and postcards, released along with Rishab Shetty, feature striking imagery that reflects the essence of Bhoota Kola, a ritual deeply rooted in Coastal Karnataka.

The release serves as a celebration of the stories and traditions that continue to inspire generations, bridging local heritage with international recognition. Hombale Films, known for its impactful cinematic contributions, collaborated closely with India Post to bring this tribute to life.

Previous article
YouTuber Khwaja Shirahatti Faces Fresh Complaint for Fake Documents
Next article
Byndoor MLA Pushes for Funding to Build Goshala for Rescued Cattle
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.