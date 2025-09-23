India Post Unveils Special Cover, Postcards Honoring Bhoota Kola

Mangaluru

India Post, in association with Hombale Films, has unveiled a Special Cover and two Picture Postcards to honor the vibrant cultural heritage of Karnataka through the traditional Bhoota Kola ritual.

The release, facilitated by the Karnataka Postal Circle, pays tribute to the spirit of devotion, folklore, and tradition embodied in the performance, which has recently captivated global audiences.

The initiative highlights the cultural legacy showcased in the acclaimed film Kantara, produced by Hombale Films. The Special Cover and postcards, released along with Rishab Shetty, feature striking imagery that reflects the essence of Bhoota Kola, a ritual deeply rooted in Coastal Karnataka.

The release serves as a celebration of the stories and traditions that continue to inspire generations, bridging local heritage with international recognition. Hombale Films, known for its impactful cinematic contributions, collaborated closely with India Post to bring this tribute to life.