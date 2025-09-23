Byndoor MLA Pushes for Funding to Build Goshala for Rescued Cattle

Amid rising cattle thefts shifting to coastal areas, Byndoor MLA GururajGantihole urges negotiations with KollurMookambika Temple officials for financial support to construct a rehabilitation center, as land is ready but funds remain pending.

Udupi

In a step to address the growing issue of stray cattle rehabilitation, Byndoor MLA GururajGantihole has directed Kundapur Assistant Commissioner S.R. Rashmi to engage with the management of Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple for securing funds to initiate a Goshala project.

Speaking at a recent District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting, Gantihole highlighted the lack of suitable facilities for housing rescued stray animals in the region, despite the revenue department having already allocated the necessary land.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar provided alarming data during the session, revealing that 20 cases of cattle theft were documented in the Kollur and Byndoor police jurisdictions over the past two years. He noted that a specific plot has been earmarked for the Goshala to serve as a safe haven for recovered animals.

Shankar further elaborated on evolving criminal trends, pointing out that thieves, previously active along highways in Mangaluru and Karwar, have now redirected their operations to Byndoor and Kollur following intensified crackdowns in those earlier hotspots. He stressed that such thefts often escalate into communal tensions, making the establishment of a dedicated Goshala an immediate priority to mitigate risks and support animal welfare.

Responding to these concerns, Gantihole instructed Rashmi to expedite discussions with the temple committee to mobilize the required financial resources. Rashmi confirmed that the land designation by the revenue department is complete and affirmed that construction could commence promptly upon approval of the grant.

Sources indicate that a prior state government initiative to develop a Goshala in Udupi district was proposed but ultimately stalled due to funding shortfalls.

Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra echoed the urgency, advising officials to prioritize obtaining the necessary grant to move forward with the construction. This collaborative push reflects broader efforts to enhance livestock protection in coastal Karnataka, where cattle theft not only affects livelihoods but also strains social harmony.

As negotiations progress, local authorities hope the temple’s involvement will bridge the funding gap, enabling a functional facility to rehabilitate strays and deter future crimes.