Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey Win National Film Awards

New Delhi

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan received his first National Film Award for Best Actor from President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhavan, Delhi, on Tuesday. Shah Rukh was honoured for his performance in Atlee’s Jawan (2023), marking a milestone in his 30-year career. He flew in from an overseas shoot of his film King to attend the 71st National Film Awards ceremony.

Actor Vikrant Massey was also awarded Best Actor for 12th Fail, inspired by IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma’s real-life journey. Massey dedicated his award to India’s marginalised communities.

Veteran star Rani Mukerji bagged her first Best Actress award for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, nearly three decades after her debut.

The winners were announced in August, with the ceremony celebrating a landmark year for Indian cinema and recognising powerful performances across diverse, socially resonant stories.