Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Mohanlal Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

New Delhi

Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Film Awards in New Delhi, becoming only the second Malayali to receive Indian cinema’s highest honour. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to the veteran actor, who earned a standing ovation from the star-studded audience, including Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. A short film celebrating his four-decade career was screened before Mohanlal delivered a heartfelt speech dedicating the award to the Malayalam film fraternity. Calling the recognition a “collective tribute,” he thanked his family, colleagues and fans for their unwavering support throughout his illustrious journey.

