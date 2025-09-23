Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Rahul Gandhi Links Unemployment to ‘Vote Theft’

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
New Delhi 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said unemployment and corruption will keep rising in India as long as elections are “stolen.” In a post on X, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha described youth unemployment as the country’s biggest challenge and directly connected it to “vote chori.”

Gandhi said a government that gains public trust should first focus on creating jobs and opportunities for young people. He alleged the BJP remains in power by manipulating elections and controlling institutions rather than winning votes honestly. This, he said, has pushed unemployment to a 45-year high, weakened recruitment processes and led to widespread paper leaks and corruption in hiring.

He added that while India’s youth work hard and dream of a better future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government prioritises publicity and corporate profits over their welfare. According to Gandhi, this attitude has crushed the aspirations of young people nationwide.

He asserted that the youth now recognise the fight is not only for jobs but also against “vote theft.” Warning that young Indians will no longer tolerate “job theft” or “vote theft,” Gandhi called freeing the country from unemployment and electoral malpractice “the ultimate patriotism.”

Cityhilights
Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

