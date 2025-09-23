Wednesday, September 24, 2025
India

Trump at UN Claims He Ended India-Pak War, Seeks Nobel Prize

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday revived his dramatic claim that he “ended” a war between India and Pakistan, asserting at the United Nations General Assembly that he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for doing so. Addressing world leaders in New York, Trump said he had stopped seven different conflicts during his presidency and “should get a Nobel for each one,” though he added that saving lives mattered more to him than the award itself.

The military hostilities Trump referred to erupted in May after India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation for a terror attack in Kashmir. India has consistently maintained that it halted its operation independently after a request from Pakistan and not because of any US mediation. New Delhi’s firm stance was widely seen as a factor behind Trump’s imposition of aggressive trade tariffs on India.

Pakistan, however, has backed Trump’s mediation narrative. Islamabad even sought a Nobel Prize nomination for him, though Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar recently acknowledged that India rejected third-party involvement. Dar revealed in an interview last week that when Pakistan raised the issue with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the American side confirmed that India opposed outside mediation.

Indian officials credit the eventual ceasefire to direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries. Trump nevertheless told the UN that his administration “used trade as leverage to avert a potential nuclear war,” framing his role as decisive in preventing large-scale bloodshed.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

