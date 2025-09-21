Two projectiles fired from Gaza after deadly Israeli strikes

Tel Aviv

The Israeli military reported that two projectiles were launched from northern Gaza on Sunday, a day after Israeli strikes killed nearly 90 people in the Palestinian territory.

One of the projectiles was intercepted by Israel’s air defence systems, while the other fell in an open area in southern Israel. No casualties were reported. The launches came amid heightened tensions as Israel continues its intensive air and ground offensive on Gaza City, which has lasted nearly two years.

Gaza’s civil defence agency confirmed that six people were killed in Israeli strikes since dawn on Sunday. Witnesses said overnight shelling and air strikes shook Gaza City as Israeli forces pressed their campaign to seize the area.

The attacks on Saturday alone claimed almost 90 lives, primarily in Gaza City, reflecting the ongoing human cost of the conflict. No group has immediately claimed responsibility for Sunday’s projectile launches.

Israel has maintained that its military operations target militants and infrastructure, but civilian casualties have been high, raising international concern. The exchanges illustrate the continuing cycle of strikes and counterstrikes in the region, with little sign of immediate de-escalation.