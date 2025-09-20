CID probe ordered into Zubeen Garg death

CM Sarma announced Garg’s embalming, transport to Delhi and Guwahati, public homage, and a state holiday for cremation

Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that the state CID will investigate the sudden death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore. Multiple FIRs filed against Northeast Festival organiser Shyam Kanu Mahanta and Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma have been transferred to the CID for a consolidated inquiry.

The 52-year-old singer, known nationally for the hit “Ya Ali,” passed away on Friday while swimming off a yacht in Singapore. Reports indicate he suffered breathlessness before collapsing. Lifeguards administered CPR, and he was rushed to Singapore General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at 2:50 p.m. IST. Singapore authorities have completed the post-mortem, and the body has been handed over to his entourage under Indian embassy supervision.

CM Sarma said Garg’s mortal remains will be embalmed and flown to New Delhi on Saturday, then taken to Guwahati on Sunday. They will first be kept at his residence for family tributes, before being moved to Sarusajai Stadium for public homage. The state government will consult the family, associates, and public organisations before finalising the last rites, and a state holiday will be declared on the day of cremation.

Assam has announced three days of mourning from September 20 to 22, during which no official entertainment events, ceremonial functions, or government-hosted dinners will take place.

Garg had arrived in Singapore on Wednesday to perform at the Northeast Festival, scheduled between September 19 and 21. His death has left a deep void in Assam’s cultural landscape, with tributes pouring in from across India and abroad.