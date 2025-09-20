TVK chief Vijay promises fishermen’s welfare

Vijay criticized the DMK’s inaction on fishermen’s issues, emphasizing his party’s commitment to solving problems and supporting fishermen and Eelam Tamils globally

Nagapattinam

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Saturday criticised the ruling DMK government, saying his party is committed to resolving issues faced by fishermen in Tamil Nadu. Speaking in Nagapattinam, he highlighted that the port ranks second in the state for fish exports but lacks modern facilities and processing units. He also pointed to poor infrastructure, noting many families still live in thatched houses.

Vijay said, “We are not like the DMK government that writes long letters on fishermen’s issues but takes no action. Finding a solution to the fishermen’s problems is one of our key agendas.” He stressed that the welfare of fishermen and the concerns of Eelam Tamils worldwide remain priorities for his party.

Recalling his past efforts, Vijay mentioned a public meeting held 14 years ago in Nagapattinam condemning attacks on fishermen. He also referred to a speech at a Madurai conference explaining reasons behind Sri Lankan navy attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen and possible solutions.

Vijay launched a state-wide campaign from Tiruchirappalli on September 13, questioning DMK over unfulfilled election promises. He cited issues including alleged kidney theft in a DMK-linked hospital, unfulfilled Rs 1,000 aid for women, and humiliation faced by women availing free bus travel. The TVK chief assured that his party would prioritise education, electricity, healthcare, women’s safety, and legal reforms, stressing promises would be practical and not empty words. Vijay aims to position TVK as a third front in Tamil Nadu politics, offering an alternative to both DMK and AIADMK. The party will contest the state assembly elections scheduled for 2026, marking its first participation since its founding in 2024.