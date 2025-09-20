Govt aims for WHO doctor-patient ratio

Medical Education Boost

New Delhi

The Union government is committed to achieving the World Health Organization’s recommended doctor-patient ratio of 1:1000, said Dr. Abhijat Chandrakant Sheth, Chairman of the National Medical Commission (NMC), on Saturday. He was speaking at the 11th Convocation Ceremony of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Congratulating the graduating students, their parents, and faculty, Sheth emphasised the government’s focus on increasing the number of doctors nationwide. “The current doctor-population ratio stands at 1:834, and efforts are on to ensure uniform distribution across India,” he said. He also highlighted plans to achieve a balanced undergraduate to postgraduate ratio of 1:1 to raise healthcare standards to match developed nations.

Sheth discussed innovative initiatives by the NMC and the National Board of Examinations, including integrating skill-based and virtual learning with traditional medical education to meet competency-based requirements. He urged students to prioritise health, persevere through challenges, and remain lifelong learners.

Dr. Vinod Kotwal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said the convocation marks the beginning of a lifelong commitment to public health. “Medicine is not just about curing disease; it is about caring for patients with compassion and respect,” Kotwal said.

Dr. Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services, called for empathy and humility in medical practice, encouraging graduates to remain grounded despite achievements.

During the ceremony, degrees were conferred to 250 postgraduate and Doctorate of Medicine (DM) students, alongside the first batch of 100 MBBS graduates, symbolising a significant step toward strengthening India’s healthcare workforce.