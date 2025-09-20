Chhattisgarh CM condemns Manipur Assam rifles attack

New Delhi

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday strongly condemned the attack on Assam Rifles personnel in Manipur that left two soldiers dead and five injured. The paramilitary personnel were ambushed on Friday evening in Bishnupur district’s Nambol Sabal Leikai area while traveling along the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH-2).

Taking to X, CM Sai paid tribute to Rifleman G.D. Kashaw, a native of Chhattisgarh, and two other soldiers who sacrificed their lives. “I offer my deepest respects to the martyrs and condolences to their families. Their sacrifice strengthens our resolve to protect and unite the nation,” he stated.

A defence spokesperson said the ambush targeted a column of 33 Assam Rifles troops moving from Patsoi Company Operating Base to Nambol Company Operating Base. The ensuing attack claimed the lives of Naib-Subedar Shyam Gurung and Rifleman Ranjit Singh Kashyap. The injured personnel were evacuated to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal for treatment.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera condoled the deaths, posting on X that he and all ranks of the force “pay solemn tribute to Nb Sub Shyam Gurung and Rfn Ranjit Singh Kashyap who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty” and extended condolences to their families.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of paramilitary forces in Manipur and highlighted the continuing threats posed by armed cadres in the region. Security agencies are investigating the attack to identify the perpetrators and prevent future incidents.