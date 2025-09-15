Ex-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty questions ED case

New Delhi

Former Trinamool Congress MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged illegal betting app, officials said. Her statement is being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the app 1xBet, with which she is reportedly linked through endorsements and financial transactions.

The ED is probing her connections to the app to understand her role in its operations. The agency has been investigating multiple illegal betting apps accused of defrauding investors of crores of rupees and evading taxes. Earlier, former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan were questioned in the same case. Actress Urvashi Rautela, who serves as 1xBet’s Indian ambassador, is scheduled to appear on Tuesday.

1xBet claims to be a global bookmaker operating for 18 years, offering betting on thousands of sporting events in 70 languages. The ED plans to question more celebrities and sportspersons in the coming days.

The Union government recently banned real-money online gaming through new legislation. Market estimates suggest around 22 crore Indians use such betting apps, with 11 crore regular users. The sector is valued at over USD 100 billion and is growing at 30% annually. From 2022 to June 2025, the government has issued 1,524 orders to block online betting and gambling platforms to curb illegal activity.