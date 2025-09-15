Andhra Pradesh collectors hold Industry Day Tuesdays

Industry Tuesdays launched

Amaravati

District Collectors in Andhra Pradesh will now hold Industry Day every Tuesday to resolve issues faced by investors and industries. Industries Department Secretary N. Yuvraj, on Monday, instructed the Collectors to model this programme on the existing Monday grievance redressal system, providing a structured platform for investors to raise concerns at the district level.

Speaking at a review meeting with District Collectors at the Secretariat, Yuvraj highlighted that the industrial sector contributes 44% to the state’s GSDP and emphasized the need for focused support and speedy facilitation for investors. He urged Collectors to personally engage with every entrepreneur and company planning to invest, resolving their concerns immediately. Special attention, he added, must be given to land allocation, either from government holdings or through land pooling with private owners.

The Secretary directed Collectors to simplify land acquisition processes, set clear project timelines, and appoint nodal officers for each economic hub to ensure swift problem-solving. He also emphasized supporting MSMEs, describing them as the backbone of district-level economic growth.

Since the TDP-BJP coalition came to power in June 2024, Andhra Pradesh has approved 122 projects worth Rs 10,06,799 crore, with over one lakh acres earmarked for clusters. Yuvraj announced five major defence clusters across the state, including naval, missile and ammunition, unmanned systems, aerospace, electronics, and aircraft component manufacturing hubs, spanning 3,000–5,000 acres each. He added that over 50 projects have received Centre approval in just one year and urged District Collectors to provide maximum support for their timely execution.