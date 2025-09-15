Madhya Pradesh preps for PM Modi, textile boom

The government plans skill centers and housing for artisans, while improved connectivity via Badnawar–Thandla road and nearby Ujjain and Indore airports will boost PM MITRA Park’s accessibility.

Dhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Dhar in Madhya Pradesh on September 17, coinciding with his 75th birthday, to inaugurate the country’s first PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Bhensola village, Badnawar tehsil. The state government has appointed senior leaders Tulsi Silavat and Kailash Vijayvargiya as “Ministers-in-Waiting” to oversee preparations for the visit, highlighting the event’s importance.

The PM MITRA Park is expected to be a landmark in India’s industrial growth, particularly for the tribal-dominated Malwa region. It is projected to generate over 3 lakh jobs, promote textile entrepreneurship, and strengthen the domestic apparel sector. The Prime Minister will also launch the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ campaign, distribute sickle cell cards, and promote Swadeshi products during the event.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who has been positioning Madhya Pradesh as a textile investment hub, recently showcased the state’s organic cotton production and infrastructure advantages to over 300 industrialists in Kolkata. He highlighted that PM MITRA Dhar is the first of seven parks approved under the Central scheme and will serve as a model for integrated industrial development.

The state government is preparing skill development centers for local artisans and weavers, along with housing and facilities for the incoming workforce. Connectivity improvements, including the Badnawar–Thandla road approved by NHAI and proximity to Ujjain and Indore airports, will further enhance the park’s accessibility.

With the launch of PM MITRA Park and PM Modi’s visit, Madhya Pradesh is set to emerge as a major hub for textile manufacturing, creating employment, boosting local industry, and driving inclusive economic growth.